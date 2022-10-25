Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm track is everything, but there are signs of change for snow lovers
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
The second arctic outbreak of winter will kick off the week of Feb. 5. A coastal storm threatens on Feb. 6. However, the cold air goes away in a hurry, likely leaving everyone from New Jersey to North Carolina searching for their first inch of snow of winter, again.
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of r…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…