Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Waynesboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
