It will be a warm day in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.