Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.