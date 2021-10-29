Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday,…
For the drive home in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures fo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 44-degree low is for…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.