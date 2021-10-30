Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.