Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.