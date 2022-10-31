Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.