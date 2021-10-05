 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert