Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

