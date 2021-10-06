 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

