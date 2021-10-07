Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
