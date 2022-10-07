Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Hurricane Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Here's a look at the costliest U.S. hurricanes before Ian.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 54 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall pos…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
Ian went from tropical storm to Category 4 monster in 36 hours. It's a dangerous phenomenon that climate change may make more common.