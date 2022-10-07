Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.