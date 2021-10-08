 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

