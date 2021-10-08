Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
