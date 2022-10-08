Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.