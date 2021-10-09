Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

 Skip to main content
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

