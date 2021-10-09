Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
This evening in Waynesboro: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Waynesb…
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It lo…