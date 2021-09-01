 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Tornado Watch until WED 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

