Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waynesboro. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
