Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

