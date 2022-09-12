The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
