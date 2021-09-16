 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

