Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.