 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert