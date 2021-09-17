Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
- Updated
Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on September 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.
Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy ra…