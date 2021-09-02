Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.