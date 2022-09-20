The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.