Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Today's temperature in Waynesboro will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.