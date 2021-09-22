Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.