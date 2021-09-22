 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waynesboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 11:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

