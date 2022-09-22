Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.