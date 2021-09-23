 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert