Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning from WED 11:41 PM EDT until THU 5:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
