Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waynesboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.
