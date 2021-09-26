The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
