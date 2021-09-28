Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

The Waynesboro area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.