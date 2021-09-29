Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.