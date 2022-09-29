Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
For the drive home in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures …
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.