Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.