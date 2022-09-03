Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
