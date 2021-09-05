The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 10…
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 51% chance of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…