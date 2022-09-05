Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Since the middle of July, the Virginia Department of Health has kept the upper part of Lake Anna, north of the Route 208 bridge, under a Harmful Algae Bloom (HAB) Advisory. This area includes the swimming beaches on the west side of Lake Anna State Park.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…