Waynesboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waynesboro. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…