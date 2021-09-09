Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waynesboro community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 61-degree …
Waynesboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it tha…
This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead,…
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Way…