Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2021 in Waynesboro, VA

Waynesboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 87% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.