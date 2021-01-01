Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
