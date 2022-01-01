Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 31% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.