Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
