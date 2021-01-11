 Skip to main content
Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

