This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
