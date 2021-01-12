 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Waynesboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert