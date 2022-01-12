This evening in Waynesboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Thursday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
