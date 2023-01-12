 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Waynesboro's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert