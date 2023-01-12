Waynesboro's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Friday. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
