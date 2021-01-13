Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Waynesboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Waynesboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.