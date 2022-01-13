This evening in Waynesboro: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Waynesboro
