Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.

