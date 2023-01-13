This evening in Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsvirginian.com.
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today…
Waynesboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. 18 degrees is …
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is for…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.