This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit newsvirginian.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
2020’s weather across Virginia was a story of persistent — at times relentless — trends pushing us toward the top of the records for warmth an…
Temperatures in Waynesboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of su…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Waynesboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We wil…
Waynesboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear …