 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert