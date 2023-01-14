Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro

This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.