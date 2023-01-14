This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Waynesboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsvirginian.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Waynesboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
This evening's outlook for Waynesboro: Cloudy with light rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds SSW at 5 t…
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Waynesboro's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…
Folks in the Waynesboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 58-degree low is for…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Waynesboro Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today…