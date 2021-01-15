 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waynesboro

Waynesboro's evening forecast: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Waynesboro tomorrow. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsvirginian.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert